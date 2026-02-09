…Gombe Governor Charts Path for Inclusive Growth, Sustainable Devt

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, fellow governors, ministers, lawmakers, development partners and private sector leaders at the two-day National Economic Council (NEC) Conference.

The two-day event, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the theme: “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026-2030, provides a strategic platform for policy coordination, peer learning and collaboration among federal and state governments towards achieving inclusive, resilient and sustainable national development.

President Tinubu, in his opening remarks, said the conference reflected a shared commitment to stabilising the economy, deepening fiscal federalism and achieving tangible development results.

He pointed out the ongoing reforms, improved revenue flows to subnational governments, infrastructure expansion and targeted social investments as key pillars of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the conference, Governor Inuwa Yahaya stressed his commitment to implementing policies and projects that accelerate economic growth, deepen inclusion and improve the quality of life of the people of Gombe State.

He said his administration has continued to prioritise strategic investments in agriculture, livestock development, infrastructure, industrialisation, education, healthcare and human capital development, in line with the objectives of the Renewed Hope National Development Plan.

According to him, Gombe State has positioned itself as a regional hub for agricultural and livestock transformation through deliberate reforms, large-scale investments and strategic partnerships, noting that these efforts are already yielding tangible results in food security, job creation and economic diversification.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stressed that subnational governments play a critical role in translating national development plans into real impact at the grassroots, adding that his administration remains fully committed to aligning state policies with national priorities while leveraging the State’s comparative advantages for accelerated growth.

“The resolutions of this conference will strengthen our shared responsibility to move from policy to action. In Gombe State, we are already taking deliberate steps to drive inclusive development, expand economic opportunities, empower our youths and women, and build resilient infrastructure that supports sustainable growth,” the Governor said.

He expressed confidence that sustained collaboration among federal and state governments, development partners and the private sector would significantly improve Nigeria’s development agenda and deliver lasting prosperity to citizens.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya was accompanied by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Salihu Baba Alkali and other senior government officials.