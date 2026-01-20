Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has urged the Tangale community to embrace unity, reconciliation and forgiveness as pathways to lasting peace and development.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya made this call while receiving a delegation from the community on a solidarity visit at the Government House, Gombe.

The Governor stressed that genuine reconciliation was essential following the crisis that trailed the appointment of the Mai Tangale, noting that peace and harmonious coexistence remain critical to the stability of Gombe State.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and the execution of people-oriented projects across the Billiri Local Government Area and the state at large.

The leader of the delegation and Chairperson of Billiri Local Government Area, Hon. Eglah Idris, commended the Governor for his developmental strides in the area and appealed for mercy over the actions of a few individuals, insisting they did not represent the Tangale community.

Traditional rulers, lawmakers and community leaders also pledged loyalty to the Governor, praised his leadership and called for unity to foster peace and attract development to the area.