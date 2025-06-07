Gov Inuwa, UN Chief, Others Grace Sallah Durbar At Emir’s Palace

Share

In keeping with tradition, the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday led an entourage of dignitaries to the Emir’s Palace to witness the colourful and symbolic Sallah Durbar, a hallmark of Eid-el-Kabir festivities in Gombe.

Joining the Governor were the United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Fall, the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, Deputy Speaker, members of the State Executive Council, the Head of Civil Service, heads of security agencies, and other senior government officials.

The Durbar celebration featured a majestic procession of horse-riders led by the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, along with other traditional titleholders from the emirate.

Dressed in resplendent regalia, the horsemen paraded through the palace grounds in a spectacle that drew large crowds of enthusiastic citizens and visitors.

The is a powerful reminder of the rich cultural heritage and the enduring significance of traditional institutions in promoting unity and identity.

Addressing the gathering, the Emir of Gombe delivered his Sallah message, emphasising the need for peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence among the people. He also prayed for continued progress and stability in Gombe State and Nigeria at large.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya commended the Emirate for preserving the cultural essence of the Sallah celebration and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting peace, cultural pride, and development across the state.

“The Sallah Durbar remains one of the most cherished traditions in Gombe, symbolising the deep-rooted values of celebration and communal unity that define the Eid festivities in the state”, the Governor remarked.

