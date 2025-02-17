Gov Inuwa Receives Leadership Of Arewa Consultative Forum

Share

…Emphasizes Unity, Collective Purpose to Overcome Regional Challenges

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has stressed the urgent need for collective action to tackle the challenges facing Northern Nigeria, particularly the insecurity and underdevelopment.

He also stressed the need for the North to overcome ethno-religious and political differences, provide visionary leadership, and drive sustainable development.

The Governor made these remarks while receiving the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), led by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu (Wazirin Dutse), at the Government House, Gombe.

He said with the region’s vast human and natural resources, there is no excuse for stagnation or underdevelopment.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, reaffirmed the commitment of Northern political leaders to promoting unity, social cohesion, and economic development for the collective prosperity of the region and the country at large.

He acknowledged the challenges of coordinating the North due to its demographic and political complexities but emphasized that the region’s historical unity remains strong.

“We still see ourselves as one people because the bonds of unity built over time, from the colonial era through the days of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, remain unshaken.

“No one can dismantle what has been nurtured for generations overnight. We are working tirelessly to ensure we do not fail you and the entire North,” he stated.

Despite global economic difficulties, the Governor assured that Northern leaders are committed to implementing robust policies and programmes that will enhance the prosperity of the region.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also pledged the support of Northern Governors for the Arewa Consultative Forum in its activities, including its preparations to mark the Forum’s 25th anniversary.

On the tax reform issue, the Gombe State Governor observed that it is a common practice that laws are reviewed from time to time in order to meet current economic realities and give sub-nationals the opportunity to claim their rights and compete on equal footing with other regions in the country.

He, however, noted that the Northern Governors had previously stated their position on the matter and addressed key concerns, while the National Assembly is now carrying out its legislative responsibilities on the bills.

Earlier, the Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, stated that the delegation was in Gombe to brief the Governor, who also serves as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, on the ACF activities and its plans to revitalize its core mandate.

He expressed gratitude for the Governor’s support and leadership, particularly in strengthening regional

cooperation.

Similarly, the Chairman of the ACF, Mamman Mike Osman, appealed for sustained political backing for the Forum in its activities.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing development commissions for the North-West and North-Central regions, acknowledging their potential to accelerate progress across the North.

“ACF is aware of the collective effort of the Northern Governors Forum in pursuing and executing the vision and mission statement of the New Nigeria Development Company Limited. The newly created Federal Commissions are added unique platforms upon which, if proactively and sensibly addressed, will replicate the North’s former days of glory”.

