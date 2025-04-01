Gov Inuwa Receives Emir Of Gombe On Traditional Sallah Homage

Share

…Reiterates Commitment to Peace, Devt of Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated his administration’s relentless commitment to the continued development and progress of the state, emphasizing that Gombe will remain a model of growth and transformation.

The governor stated this on Tuesday while receiving the Emir of Gombe, Alh. (Dr), Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, who led a delegation of district heads, title holders and other members of his emirate council on the traditional Sallah homage to the Governor at the Government House in Gombe.

In his remarks while receiving the emir, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed gratitude to the monarch for his continued support and guidance to his administration, which he described as instrumental to the successes recorded in the state in the last 6 years.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining its developmental strides, particularly in infrastructure, education, health, security, and economic development.

“Your Highness, let me welcome you and other members of your entourage to the Government House. Happy Sallah once again. Your Highness, I am happy you are aware of the contribution we are making in the development of this state.

“And I want to assure you and the entire people of Gombe state that we can’t relent in continuing with the good work of developing Gombe. We will continue to make Gombe a model and a point of reference for rapid development and growth”, the Governor stated.

The Governor used the occasion to further call on the people of Gombe state to continue supporting the government with prayers and constructive engagement, noting that good leadership relies on divine guidance and the collective effort of the people.

“I appeal to the citizens to continue praying for the leadership to have God’s guidance in sustaining the good work. Let’s keep praying for good leadership.

“For me, my prayers and hope are to have a worthy successor who would build on the solid foundation we have laid and to even outperform our achievements”, the Governor further stated.

Inuwa Yahaya also disclosed plans to establish a state museum to preserve and showcase the rich history, artifacts, and cultural heritage of Gombe state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gombe, Alh. (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, lauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his visionary leadership, which he said has brought about remarkable development in the state.

He specifically highlighted the administration’s significant interventions in education, security, road infrastructure, and healthcare amongst others, saying these interventions have helped the state to improve its economy and provide job opportunities for the people.

“Your Excellency, your leadership has led to massive development in Gombe state. Your intervention in education, security, road infrastructure, healthcare and other critical sectors of growth has been outstanding.

“If other governors will replicate what you are doing, Nigeria would have developed far beyond what it is today”, the Emir stated.

He also emphasized the importance of peace and security, noting that Gombe State has successfully harnessed its diversity for collective progress and development while commending the governor for his tireless efforts in maintaining peace through various initiatives, particularly community policing and active engagement of local stakeholders.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, some prominent Christian leaders from the 19 northern states and the FCT, led by Rev. Father Yakubu Pam, joined the governor during the Sallah homage.

Highlights of the visit were the presentation of a Sallah gift to the Emir by the Governor as well horse procession led by the Emir as a mark of respect and honour to the Governor.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

