Gov Inuwa Receives Emir Of Gombe On Traditional Sallah Homage

…Gombe Gov Announces Landmark Agro-Livestock Zone, Reaffirms Commitment to Legacy Projects

…As Emir of Gombe, Extols Inuwa Yahaya’s Remarkable Achievements, Visionary Leadership

…UN Assistant Secretary General among Dignitaries at Spectacular Durbar

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Sunday, received the Emir of Gombe, Alh. (Dr) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, on a traditional Sallah homage, popularly known as Hawan Gidan Gwamnati, at the Government House, Gombe.

The annual homage, a deeply rooted cultural tradition of the Gombe Emirate, saw the Emir, flanked by district heads, council members, traditional title holders and hundreds of horsemen clad in regal attire, pay respects to the governor in a colourful display of tradition, unity, and leadership, as part of the 1446/2025 Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

This year’s event was graced by dignitaries, including the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Fall, a Senegalese national who chose to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir in the Jewel State, drawn by its atmosphere of peace and the exemplary leadership guiding its affairs.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed profound gratitude to Almighty Allah for the blessings of Eid and the continued peace and unity in the state.

He hailed the Emir for sustaining the cherished tradition of Sallah homage and for offering wise counsel and royal support to his administration over the years.

“The Gombe Emirate has remained a pillar of support to this administration. Your Highness, your fatherly guidance has helped shape many of our policies and projects, ensuring they reflect the values and aspirations of our people,” the governor noted.

He announced that the government will soon commence the construction of a 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Industrial Zone that will host an Ultramodern Abattoir, International Livestock Market, and an International Grains Market; all fully equipped with modern infrastructure designed to stimulate agro-economy, enhance food security, and create jobs.

Governor Inuwa also revealed other major legacy projects underway, including the inland dry port, and restated commitment to completing the legacy projects started by his administration to nclude; state-of-the-art State Secretariat, new House of Assembly, and High Court Complexes, aimed at ending decades of renting office spaces for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

On the Kolmani oil project, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Gombe State benefits from the natural resources discovered within its domain.

He stressed the ongoing collaboration with Bauchi State and development partners to accelerate the commencement of full-scale oil exploration.

He also emphasized his administration’s resolve to uphold the rule of law, urging citizens to take ownership of public infrastructure and guard it as collective assets for present and future generations.

“We are fully aware of the responsibility on our shoulders. Even as time draws near, we shall not relent. Our goal is to leave behind a legacy that generations will be proud of,” he pledged.

Earlier, the Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR in his address, said the Sallah homage was not only to celebrate Eid but also to show appreciation to Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

“Your Excellency has always carried the dreams of the common man. Your vision for Gombe is unmatched, and your strides over the past six years speak volumes,” the Emir stated.

He highlighted several landmark achievements of the Inuwa-led administration, including the construction/ renovation of over 3,000 classrooms, the establishment of five Mega Schools, the mopping up of out-of-school children, revitalisation of healthcare facilities and expansion of the Gombe Regional Water Supply Scheme.

He also rated the governor high in procurement and distribution of subsidised fertilisers, development of industries, establishing Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, gully erosion control projects, road infrastructures and especially his consistent efforts to actualise Kolmani oil exploration.

“Balanga Dam was established in 1978, but since then, the dam has not been put into optimal use. But Governor Inuwa in collaboration with development partners, is undertaking canal construction to boost agriculture and a power generation project.

The Emir described the proposed Gombe Northern Bypass and the modern abattoir project as a timely and strategic intervention that will end the dangerous and uneconomical practice of transporting live animals to distant markets in the south.

The ceremony featured a dazzling durbar procession, with traditional horsemen showcasing their gallantry in colourful regalia, drawing admiration from attendees.

In the spirit of the celebration, Governor Inuwa Yahaya presented a symbolic Sallah gift (Goron Sallah) to the Emir, reaffirming the bond between the traditional institution and the state government.

