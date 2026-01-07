Gov Inuwa Pushes Devt Vision, Advocates Stronger State-CBN Synergy

Driven by a clear vision to build a resilient, inclusive and economically stable Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated the need for stronger collaboration between the Gombe State Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to effectively address current economic challenges and improve the livelihoods of citizens.

The Governor made this known while receiving the management team of the CBN, Gombe Branch, on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Gombe.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasised that governance, particularly in difficult economic times, must be anchored on innovative thinking, institutional synergy, and people-focused interventions.

He noted that no single institution can drive economic recovery and growth in isolation, stressing that deliberate collaboration between the state government and the apex bank is critical to lifting citizens out of poverty and strengthening economic stability.

In his response, Governor Inuwa Yahaya thanked the delegation for the visit and reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing the necessary support for the CBN to function optimally in the state.

He noted that well-targeted economic interventions, particularly those that empower citizens and create sustainable livelihoods, remain central to his development agenda.

The Governor commended the CBN for its various intervention programmes, acknowledging that many are already yielding positive results.

However, he advised the Bank to continually review, refine, and redesign its interventions, especially in critical sectors such as agriculture and entrepreneurship, to ensure greater impact and sustainability.

Drawing lessons from past schemes such as the Anchor Borrowers Programme and the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme, Governor Inuwa Yahaya urged the CBN to introduce fresh, innovative, and more responsive initiatives that address existing gaps, improve productivity, enhance food security, create jobs and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

He further appreciated the CBN management for recognising his administration’s achievements in infrastructure, security, healthcare, education, and other sectors, stressing that innovative governance and strategic partnerships are essential for long-term economic resilience and security.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya assured the delegation that Gombe State remains open, ready, and willing to support any development-oriented intervention by the CBN, describing the people of the state as resilient, hardworking, and enterprising.

He noted that the visit underscores the shared commitment of both institutions to deepening collaboration for sustainable development and improved welfare of the people of Gombe State.

The delegation, led by the Acting Branch Controller and Deputy Director, Malam Yunusa Bubamubi, commended the Governor for his administration’s extensive infrastructural investments, with particular appreciation for the dualization of the road passing through the CBN Gombe Branch.

Malam Bubamubi said the project will significantly improve access to the bank, enhance security and stimulate economic activities within the Special Capital Zone where the branch is located.

The CBN team briefed the Governor on the branch’s operations and corporate social responsibility programmmes, while seeking sustained partnership with the state government to enable the Bank more effectively deliver on its mandate.

Malam Bubamubi reiterated the CBN’s readiness to work closely with the Gombe State Government in advancing the Governor’s development goals.