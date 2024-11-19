Gov Inuwa Presents N320bn 2025 Budget To Gombe Assembly

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday, presented the 2025 fiscal year budget proposal of N320.11 billion to the state House of Assembly.

The 2024 budget titled the “Budget of Transformation and Resilience”, the financial plan emphasizes capital expenditure aimed at driving inclusive and sustainable development.

The budget allocates N111.09 billion (34.7%) for recurrent expenditure and N209.02 billion (65.3%) for capital projects, reflecting a strategic focus on infrastructure and development.

Governor Inuwa explained the significance of the proposal during his address.

“In our efforts to address the developmental aspirations of the people of Gombe State in the 2025 fiscal year, I hereby present a proposed budget of N320.11 billion.

“Out of this, N111.09 billion is allocated for recurrent expenditure, while N209.02 billion is earmarked for capital projects.”

The economic sector received the lion’s share of N138.04 billion, depicting the government’s dedication to stimulating economic growth.

Other sectors including the Social sector had N58.87 billion, General administration, N9.01 billion, Law and justice N3.11 billion.

The governor also outlined plans to generate N160.27 billion in recurrent revenue and N71.52 billion from capital receipts.

The 2024 fiscal year is projected to close with an estimated balance of N11.68 billion ensuring continuity into the new year.

Governor Inuwa assured citizens that the budget reflects the state’s commitment to equitable development, aligning with local, national, and global economic realities.

“This budget aligns with local, national, and global economic realities.

“It prioritises the developmental needs of our people while emphasizing sustainability, equity, and inclusiveness.

“It reflects our commitment to fostering growth, providing opportunities, and addressing pressing challenges in key sectors of the economy.”

The proposed budget now awaits deliberation and approval by the state House of Assembly.

