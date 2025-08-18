Gov Inuwa Pays Condolence Visits To Danjuma Goje, Yusuf

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has led a delegation of the Gombe State Government on a condolence visit to the family of former Governor, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, following the death of their daughter, Hajiya Jummai Danjuma Goje, who passed away recently in Abuja after a brief illness.

The Governor visited Senator Goje’s residence in Pantami, accompanied by the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Lugerewo, members of the State Assembly, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Commissioners, Special Advisers and other senior government officials.

In an earlier statement, Governor Inuwa Yahaya had described the death of Hajiya Jummai as a deeply painful loss, not only to the Goje family but also to all who knew her and benefitted from her warmth and kindness.

During the visit, special prayers were offered for the repose of her soul, with supplications to Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings, accept her good deeds and grant her Aljannat Firdaus.

In a related development, Governor Inuwa Yahaya also paid a condolence visit to Dr. Mahmood Yusuf, Director General of the Joint Project Development Agency, who recently lost his wife, Zainab, after a brief illness.

While offering his sympathies at the residence of the bereaved, the Governor described the loss of a spouse as a profoundly traumatic experience and urged Dr. Yusuf and his family to find strength and solace in the will of Almighty Allah.

He prayed for divine mercy upon the departed soul and for her to be granted eternal rest in Aljannat Firdaus.