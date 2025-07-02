Gov Inuwa Named Champion Of Subnational Investment Reform

…As FoSIPAN, Afreximbank, Others Launch Nationwide Drive to Strengthen State Investment Capacity

…Gombe Governor Urges State IPAs to Build Networks, Learn, Compete Globally Through Local Reform

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has been honoured with a prestigious award, “Champion of Subnational Investment Reform” by the Forum of State Investment Promotion Agencies of Nigeria (FoSIPAN) at the opening of the Investment Promotion Capacity Development Workshop, held in Abuja.

The two-day capacity-building event, hosted by FoSIPAN in collaboration with Afreximbank, the Centre for International Trade Development (CITD-Miami) and others, brought together senior investment officers from all 36 states and the FCT.

The programme focused on improving project bankability, investor facilitation, aftercare and institutional alignment with global investment trends.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), was specially recognised for his visionary leadership and commitment to deepening subnational competitiveness, institutionalising ease of doing business frameworks, and championing the establishment of functional Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) across Nigerian states.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary and CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms. Aisha Rimi, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership and reaffirmed the commitment of her Commission to strengthening subnational investment ecosystems.

“Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s work through SABER exemplifies what’s possible when reform is backed by clarity of purpose and sustained political will,” said Ms. Rimi.

“At the NIPC, we believe that Nigeria’s investment future lies in the hands of our states. That is why we have partnered closely with FoSIPAN to build a professional, coordinated, and investor-ready network of state IPAs.”

She further added that NIPC remains focused on developing institutional linkages, data systems and investor intelligence tools to support state IPAs, noting that “true national competitiveness is built from the subnational level up.”

Earlier in his welcome address, FoSIPAN Chairman and Executive Secretary of the Benue Investment Promotion Agency (BENIPA), Terhemen Johnpaul Kpenkaan, described Inuwa Yahaya as a “trailblazer whose leadership has opened sustainable economic pathways across Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.”

“Your Excellency, your efforts as Chairman of the NGF SABER have catalysed a quiet revolution in how states approach investment,” Kpenkaan stated.

“You have shown that meaningful reform starts from the ground up, and your legacy is already shaping the next generation of state-level investment institutions.”

In his keynote address, Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasised the strategic importance of building local capacity for investment promotion.

“To lift our people out of poverty and accelerate growth, we must position our states to attract and retain both local and foreign investment,” he said.

“This workshop is an investment in the future; one that empowers our IPAs to be more responsive, professional, and globally competitive.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by Gombe State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, used the occasion to highlight Nigeria’s upcoming participation in the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) in Algiers, encouraging states to leverage the opportunity to showcase their investment opportunities to a global audience.

“As governors, we recognise that the enabling business environment at the state level is paramount. Through the NGF SABER programme, we are actively working to implement reforms that simplify regulations, improve infrastructure, and enhance the ease of doing business.

“Your work as IPAs is a direct extension of these efforts. You are the bridge between our policies and the investors we seek to attract. I urge you to take full advantage of the networking opportunities provided in this workshop. Engage with your peers, share best practices, and build a strong community”.

The Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Investment Promotion Agency (GOSIPA), Farouk Daudu, who was among the participants, used the platform to share Gombe State’s widely recognised success story in subnational investment reform.

In an engaging session with peers from across the federation, Daudu pointed out the deliberate strategies and policies that have positioned Gombe as the number one state in Ease of Doing Business rankings for two consecutive years.

He also spoke about the State’s approach to investor engagement, regulatory streamlining, infrastructure readiness and inclusive economic development, emphasising how Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s strong political will, institutional support, and data-driven planning have translated into real investment inflows and job creation on the ground.

“Our progress in Gombe has been the result of intentional planning, strong leadership, and a commitment to doing the hard work of reform,” Daudu said.

“From establishing a functional IPA to operationalising the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park and extending support to MSMEs and vulnerable groups, we’ve seen how impactful it can be when the state truly serves as a partner to investors.”

There were goodwill messages from representatives of development institutions, including the Chairman, House Committee on Trade and Investment, Hon. Ahmed Munir Lere, DG, Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi; Director General, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, among others.