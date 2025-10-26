Gov Inuwa Mourns Victims Of Kano Line Accident, Sympathizes With Families

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic motor accident involving a Kano Line passenger bus that departed from Gombe, resulting in the death of 13 passengers and injuries to 5 others.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as heartbreaking and a monumental loss, not only to the families of the deceased but also to the nation.

“This is a deeply painful tragedy. The loss of 12 precious lives in a single incident is devastating. My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased and all those affected by this sad event. I also wish the injured passengers a speedy and complete recovery,” the Governor said.

He commiserated with the families of the victims, urging them to take solace in the will of the Almighty Allah, who gives and takes life as He wills.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also extended sympathy to the management of Kano Line Transport Company and the management of Ibrahim Dankwambo Mega Motor Park, calling for a thorough review of safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

He appealed to motorists to always exercise maximum caution and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, especially during long-distance travel, to minimize the risk of accidents and loss of lives.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I offer our deepest condolences. May Allah forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, comfort their families and grant quick recovery to the injured,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya prayed.