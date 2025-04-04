Gov Inuwa Mourns Idris Dutsen Tanshi

Share

The Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received with deep sadness the news of the passing of prominent Islamic scholar and preacher, Dr Idris Abdulaziz Dutsen Tanshi, who died in the late hours of Thursday in Bauchi after a brief illness.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described Dr. Idris as a respected cleric and preacher whose immense contributions to Islamic scholarship and nurturing a society rooted in faith and righteousness remain invaluable.

The NSGF Chairman said the demise of the Sheikh is a huge loss, not only to his family and the people of Bauchi State but also to the field of Islamic scholarship, especially for those who drew inspiration from his wisdom and guidance.

On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the government of Bauchi State and the Muslim Ummah.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Dr. Idris Dutsen Tanshi Aljannat Firdaus and give his loved ones the strength to bear this profound loss.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

