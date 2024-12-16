Gov Inuwa Mourns GSU Lecturer, Zainab Abubakar

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has expressed profound sadness over the demise of Associate Professor Zainab Abubakar, a lecturer at the Gombe State University who died in Gombe after a brief illness on Monday.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late Associate Professor as an exceptional scholar, educator, and researcher whose contributions to the academic community will be deeply missed.

Known for her expertise in botany and molecular genetics, the Governor noted, the late Zainab had carved a niche for herself as a committed academic and a role model to many students.

“Her demise is a huge loss, not only to her family and Gombe State University but also to the entire academic community. She inspired countless students during her service at the GSU, leaving behind a legacy of knowledge and mentorship”, the Governor remarked.

He acknowledged the grief her loss has brought to her loved ones and colleagues, urging them to find solace in the enduring legacy she left behind.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya extended his heartfelt condolences to her husband, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Kalshingi; her father, Alhaji Sulaiman Abubakar; her immediate and extended family members; as well as the entire Gombe State University community.

The Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.

