Gov Inuwa Mourns Gombe Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. John Keane

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has commiserated with the Catholic community in Gombe State over the demise of Rev. Father John Keane, SMA, the Parish Priest of St. James Catholic Church, popularly known as ‘Chocin Fada’ in the Herwagana area of Gombe metropolis.

Rev. Father John Keane passed away on Wednesday, October 15, after a brief illness.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late Reverend Father as a devoted clergyman whose life of service to God and humanity touched many lives and will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He noted that the death of Rev. Father Keane is a great loss, not only to the parishioners of St. James Catholic Church and the Bauchi Diocese, but also to the entire Christian community and the nation at large, given his decades of pastoral commitment and compassion.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the Catholic faithful in the Bauchi Diocese, the Governor urged them to honour and sustain the moral and spiritual legacies of the late priest, whose selfless service and humility left a lasting impact on the Christian community.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya prayed for the peaceful repose of Rev. Father John Keane’s soul and for God to grant the Catholic community, his parishioners, and associates the fortitude to bear the great loss.