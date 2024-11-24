Gov Inuwa Mourns Ex-Gombe LGA PDP Chairman, Alhaji Yaro

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON has received with sadness, the death of Alhaji Idris Bello, popularly known as Alhaji Yaro na Alhaji Gambo Isari who passed away on Saturday in Gombe after a brief illness.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the demise of the political figure and former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe Local Government Area as a big loss considering his contributions to political development in Gombe and his enduring impact on his community.

The Governor extended his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his friends, political associates, and the entire people of Jekadafari Ward and Gombe LGA.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late politician and grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdausi.

Share

Please follow and like us: