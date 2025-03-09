Gov Inuwa Hosts Tsangaya Teachers To Iftar

Share

…As Forum Crowns Gombe Governor ‘Khadimul Qur’an’

…Lauds Him for Construction of Tsangaya Schools, Free Enrollment of Almajiri into Go-Health

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has hosted the leadership of the Association of Tsangaya teachers from across the state to a special Iftar at the Government House, Gombe.

This was a continuation of the Governor’s tradition of hosting public Iftar for the citizens of the state, an occasion that provides Governor Inuwa Yahaya with another opportunity to deepen his engagement with the Muslim community and promote peace and brotherhood among all.

Addressing his guests shortly after the iftar, Governor Inuwa Yahaya reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of Tsangaya teachers and Almajiri children, acknowledging the significance of Qur’anic education in the society.

The Governor stated that his government has ensured the provision of a more dignified learning environment for the Almajiris through the construction of both mega and mini Tsangaya schools across the state, pledging to continue implementing policies that will integrate both Qur’anic and Western education.

“As a government, we recognize the important role that Tsangaya schools play in the moral and educational development of our children.

“That is why we have prioritized their welfare through various interventions, including the construction of Tsangaya schools and recently, their free enrollment in the Go-Health programme to ensure they have access to quality healthcare services at no cost.

“I assure you we will sustain and improve the welfare of both the teachers and the Almajiri children”, the Governor stated.

“In order to improve on what we have achieved in addressing the problems and needs of the Tsangaya and the Almajiris, we have sent a bill on Almajiri and out-of-school children which will hopefully be considered.

“We shall continue to do our best in providing facilities that will absorb them and take them out of our streets”, he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Tsangaya teachers, Goni Mai Babban Allo, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his support for the Almajiri system through various interventions including the construction of Tsangaya schools, installation of solar street lights in the schools as well as his efforts to integrate them into the state’s healthcare programme through the Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (Go-Health) among others.

He stated that the Tsangya teachers have never had a government that is this committed to the welfare of Tsangaya teachers and their pupils.

In a show of appreciation for the role he has been playing in providing welfare to both the teachers and the pupils, the Forum of the Alaramma honoured Governor Inuwa Yahaya as ‘Khadimul Qur’an’.

Earlier in her welcome address, Sayyada Amina Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tsangaya and Alamajiri Education, urged the Alarammas to intensify prayers for the continued peace and progress of Gombe state.

There were goodwill messages from representatives of Tsangaya communities, including Alaramma Mu’azzam, Goni Musa Muazu and Alaramma Malam Mustapha.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

