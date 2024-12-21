Gov Inuwa Gives Hand Of SSG’s Daughter, Aisha Ibrahim Njodi In Marriage

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, earlier today, gave out the hand of Aisha Ibrahim Njodi, daughter of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, in marriage to her heartthrob, Aliyu Ibrahim.

The wedding Fatiha, held at the Muhammadu Umar Central Mosque, Kaltungo, was marked by an atmosphere of joy and as government officials, friends, family, and well-wishers shared in the happiness of the Njodi family.

The solemnization of the union was officiated by the Chief Imam of the mosque on Saturday, December 21.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya graciously stood as the bride’s Waliy (guardian) on behalf of the Njodi family, while Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad represented the groom as his Wakeel (trustee).

The presiding imam contacted the marriage upon the payment and acceptance of the sum of N200,000 as the dowry in line with Islamic teachings.

Prominent attendees included the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, members of the National and State Assemblies, Commissioners, heads of agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, heads of security agencies, notable politicians, and heads of academic institutions among other dignitaries.

Special prayers were offered for the couple, seeking Allah’s blessings for their happiness, prosperity, and enduring marital success.

In his goodwill message, Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasized the importance of mutual respect, love, and understanding as the foundation of a successful marriage.

He counselled the newlyweds to approach their union with patience, commitment, and faith, noting that these values are key to a happy and peaceful home.

The Governor further prayed for Allah’s guidance and blessings upon the couple, wishing them a harmonious and fruitful life together.

