Gov Inuwa Flags-Off Construction Of Utra-Modern Gombe Assembly, High Court Complexes

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Wednesday performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of ultra-modern Gombe State House of Assembly and High Court Complexes as part of the larger 3-Arms Zone initiative which will house the state’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

Speaking at the event, Governor Inuwa expressed his government’s commitment to providing a conducive working environment for all arms of government, yo enable them function effectively and efficiently.

Describing the project as an unprecedented move to bridge the infrastructure gap, the Governor said, “Since its creation 28 years ago, Gombe State has never witnessed such a consolidated effort to create a befitting working environment for its civil and public servants.

“By equipping them with world-class facilities, we reaffirm our belief in the sanctity of their functions and our commitment to strengthening the governance structures that underpin our democracy and societal progress,” he further stated.

“Since the inception of this administration in 2019, the government has remained committed to ensuring the autonomy of the legislative and judicial arms.

“With these projects, we hope to open a new chapter that will further strengthen the relationship and allow every arm to carry out its functions effectively.

“These edifices represent not only physical structures but also a foundation for a vibrant and progressive state where governance is responsive, institutions are strong, and every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, and thrive well,” he added.

The governor praised the cordial working relationship between the executive and other arms of government, which he said has contributed to the successes recorded by the incumbent administration.

He recounted that his government had made significant strides in education, health, road networks, agriculture and rural livelihood, internal security, and civil service, all of which contribute to the state’s economic growth and development.

“I want to assure you that I remain fully committed to my promise of leaving Gombe State better than I found it,” he said.

The Governor explained that the construction of the State High Court Complex was awarded at the sum of N14.9 billion, while the House of Assembly Complex will gulf N14.05 billion.

He used the occasion to announce his plans to convert the old House of Assembly and High Court Complexes into a hospital and a girls’ college, respectively for the benefit of the surrounding communities.

Earlier in his welcome address, the commissioner of works, housing and transport, Engr. Usman Maijama Kallamu described the event as a significant milestone towards strengthening the pillars of democracy in the State.

The commissioner noted that the projects are a clear tastement to Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to progress and development which are in line with the broader vision of transforming the State into a model of good governance.

Describing the architectural designs of the complexes, the Project Consultant Artec Practice Limited, Arc. Oni Oluseyi said the State High Court is a state-of-the-art judicial building comprising 12 courtrooms with a sitting capacity of sixty people, a ceremonial court, offices for Judges and other senior judicial officers, an E-library and media centre among other facilities.

As for the House of Assembly Complex, the project consultant remarked that the structure is designed to sit on a two suspended floors partitioned into legislative chamber, offices for the speaker, deputy speaker and other members of the House, library, conference and banquet halls, meeting rooms, clinic and media centre among others.

He said both structures drew inspiration from the cultural heritage of the people of the State and is designed in such a way that is not only iconic but timeless.

The Managing Directors of the construction firms handling the projects, Datum Construction Company, Daher Kaworma and his counterpart in GMC, George Maroum assured the Governor and people of the State of executing the projects to the highest standard of morality, safety and efficiency.

The speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Abubakar Luggerewo had while expressing gratitude to Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the project, observed that the construction of a brand-new House of Assembly Complex and a State High Court will not only provide a conducive environment for legislative and judicial functions, but will further strengthen and solidify the excellent relationship existing among the three arms of government in the State.

In the same vein, the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Halima Sadiya Mohammed represented by Justice Suleiman Yahaya Abubakar, said the construction of a new High Court complex since the creation of the State in 1996 is a bold and significant step towards strengthening the judiciary and democratic institutions in general.

She said the gesture symbolizes a rare commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice and protecting the rights of all citizens.

