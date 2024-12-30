Gov Inuwa Elated As Gombe Emerges Overall Winner At 2024 Qur’anic Competition

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed immense pride in the outstanding performance of the state’s contingents at the recently concluded 39th edition of the National Quranic Recitation Competition held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Director General of Media Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, commended the overall winner in the Female Category, Rumaisa’u Dahir Ibrahim and other victors for their exceptional performance, especially given that six out of eight Gombe State representatives secured prizes in various categories.

Rumaisa’u was crowned the Overall Winner in the Female Category having claimed first place in the 60 Hizb with Tafsir and Qiraat. She scored a total of 95.6% and received a car prize worth over 19 Million Naira among other prizes.

Nuhu Muhammad also secured an impressive second place, finishing close to the top spot in the 60 Hizb with Tafsir and Qira’at Category for males.

Further solidifying its position, Gombe State secured top positions across various categories with Mudarrif Abubakar winning 4th position in the 60 Hizb with Tafsir category for males, Sumaiyya Adamu achieving 5th position in the 60 Hizb with Tafsir for females, and Abdurrahman Musa securing 5th position in the 60 Hizb category.

Similarly, Hafsat Ibrahim Waziri also achieved a commendable 4th position in the 30 Hizb category.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the successes of Gombe state contingents as a source of immense pride for the state which “reflects the commitment of our youths to the pursuit of knowledge and the core values of their faith.

“I encourage them to keep striving for excellence and to continue to serve as role models for their peers and exemplary members of their society”, he stated.

The governor indicated that his administration will continue to prioritize and support education.

“We are committed to providing our students with the necessary resources and guidance to excel at the highest levels”, he assured.

He further announced his readiness to receive the winners and celebrate their successes.

Gombe State has consistently produced exceptional Quranic reciters, achieving remarkable success at both the national and international levels.

Recall that earlier this year, Governor Inuwa Yahaya honoured Hajara Ibrahim Dan’azumi, an Indigene of Gombe State, for her outstanding achievement at the International Female Quranic Recitation Competition in Jordan.

