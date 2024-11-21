Gov Inuwa Commiserates With Kashere VC, Prof. Pate Over Mother’s Demise

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has commiserated with the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere, Prof. Umaru Pate over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Zainab Pate.

New Telegraph gathered that Hajiya Pate passed away in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Wednesday at the age of 80.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by his Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismalia Uba Misilli, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late Hajiya Zainab Pate as an upright mother and family pillar whose life was marked by kindness and wisdom.

The Governor conveyed the sympathies of the government and people of Gombe State to Prof. Umaru Pate and his family over this great loss.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and reward her good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.

