Gov Inuwa Celebrates 6th Anniversary With Infrastructure Tour In Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has embarked on an inspection tour of key ongoing projects as part of activities marking his sixth anniversary in office.

The Governor commenced the tour at the Government Mega College, Gombe, one of five newly established mega secondary schools constructed to revolutionize the state’s education system.

Designed to accommodate over 3,000 students, the school boasts modern boarding facilities, fully equipped laboratories, digital classrooms, and residential quarters for teachers.

At the NYSC Corpers’ Lodge site, Governor Inuwa Yahaya witnessed the rebirth of a previously abandoned structure, now being repurposed into a 220-bed ultramodern lodge.

Chairman of the Mega Schools Taskforce, Engr. Tasiu Mohammed, disclosed that the facility is nearing completion and will provide safe, decent accommodation for youth corps members posted to the state.

The Governor proceeded to the Three-Arms Zone, where he inspected the ongoing construction of the State House of Assembly and the High Court complexes.

Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transportation, Engr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, briefed the Governor on the projects’ steady progress since their award in October 2024.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasized the significance of completing the zone, which will unify the state’s executive, legislative, and judicial institutions in one purpose-built district, thereby enhancing coordination and governance.

At the Mechanic Village, Governor Inuwa Yahaya praised the project’s alignment with his administration’s urban renewal agenda.

Positioned strategically near the Mega Motor Park, the Mechanic village will provide artisans with a conducive and organized space to operate, replacing chaotic and unsafe roadside workshops.

“We are creating an economic hub that will guarantee safety, dignity, and prosperity for our artisans,” he said.

The Governor also inspected the dualisation of the Gombe-Ashaka Road, a key arterial route for trade and mobility.

Engr. Imran of Triacta Nigeria Ltd. assured that the first phase, running from the Police Headquarters Junction to the Mechanic Village, would be completed within six months.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya used the occasion to announce a 20-kilometre Northern Bypass, aimed at decongesting the city and improving vehicular movement.

“These projects are not just about concrete and steel. They are about lives, livelihoods, and the legacy we leave behind,” the Governor stated.

“We are building today with a clear vision for tomorrow in order to ensure that Gombe stands tall as a model of inclusive development.”

