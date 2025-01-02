Gov Inuwa Calls for Unity, Resilience In New Year Message

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has emphasized the importance of resilience and collective effort in building a state and nation characterized by peace, abundant opportunities, and an improved quality of life for all.

In his New Year message, the Governor called on the people to reflect on the lessons of the past year and embrace 2025 with steadfastness, hope, and optimism.

He expressed confidence that 2025 would usher in brighter days for both Gombe State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, emphasized the importance of unity and peace in achieving sustainable development and a prosperous future.

“2025 holds great promise for all of us, given the revolutionary strides being made by the federal and state governments to reposition our country. As we enter this new chapter, let us build on the lessons of 2024 and remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, progress, security, and development,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya said.

Acknowledging the resilience and perseverance of the people of Gombe State in navigating the socio-economic challenges of recent years, the Governor urged citizens to maintain hope and an indomitable spirit.

“Despite the current economic hardship, we must not despair. Our collective strength lies in our ability to rise above challenges and work together toward a brighter future,” he added.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming Gombe State through aggressive industrialization, creating an enabling environment for businesses, and investing in critical social and physical infrastructure.

He pointed to achievements such as the payment of the national minimum wage, the settlement of gratuity backlogs, the signing of Disability Protection law and other programmes and projects as evidence of the state’s journey toward socio-economic prosperity and greatness.

“Gombe State is on an irreversible path to progress. We have laid a solid foundation for growth, and together, we will achieve our shared aspirations,” the Governor assured.

Expressing gratitude for the support and prayers of the people, Governor Inuwa Yahaya called for continued solidarity to consolidate the gains made and advance the collective vision for a thriving Gombe State.

“As we step into this new year, I encourage every citizen of Gombe to remain hopeful and committed to building a state that offers peace, opportunities, and a better quality of life for all. Let us keep the spirit of resilience alive as we move forward together,” he concluded.

Share

