Gov Inuwa Attends Opening Of Tafsir Session At Govt House Mosque

Earlier today, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya participated in the opening of the Tafsir session at the Government House Mosque.

The session, which marked the commencement of the Quranic exegesis that will run throughout the holy month of Ramadan, was presided over by the Chief Imam of the Government House Mosque, Sheikh Zakariyya Ajiya.

Governor Inuwa was joined by the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, the Chairman of JIBWIS Gombe State, Engr. Salisu Mohammed, several state officials, staff and aides.

During the session, Sheikh Ajiya commenced the exegesis with a detailed explanation of verses in Surat Al-Shu’ara, a chapter from the Quran known for its emphasis on the guidance and struggles of the Prophets.

Sheikh Ajiya expounded on the themes of divine wisdom, perseverance in the face of adversity, and the importance of faith in Allah’s plan.

The Imam highlighted how the surah calls on believers to remain steadfast in their faith, even when faced with challenges, much like the Prophets of old.

Recall that Governor Inuwa Yahaya had earlier in his goodwill message to the Muslim Ummah to mark the commencement of Ramadan, spoke on the significance of the holy month as a time for deep reflection, compassion, self-discipline, and increased devotion to Allah.

He emphasized that Ramadan is not only about fasting but also about engaging in acts of kindness, seeking spiritual growth, and strengthening community bonds.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya urged clerics to emphasize peaceful coexistence, unity, and piety during their Tafsir sessions and other Ta’alimat throughout the month-long fast and beyond.”

The Governor also enjoined all Muslims in the state to take full advantage of this sacred time for reflection and self-improvement.

