Gov Inuwa Appoints Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to strengthen governance and deepen political and community engagement across the state.

In a press release signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Gombe.

According to Misilli, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, listed the new appointees as follows: Alhaji A. Ahmadu – Special Adviser (Legislative Matters), Daniel Timothy Burak – Special Adviser (Political Matters), Musa Hassan Wali – SSA I (Political Matters), Kawu Mohammed Masu – SSA I (Youth Engagement), and Abdulhamid Isa Saidu (Danladi Dinawa) – SSA II (Community Relations).

Others, Hussaini Suleiman Kumbi – SSA II (Community Relations), Alhaji Ali Kachalla – SSA II (Political & Community Engagement), Ishaka Zakari – SSA II (Political & Community Engagement), Alhaji Shehu Sa’adu – SSA II (Political & Community Engagement), Alhaji Kawu Zitu – SSA II (Political & Community Engagement), Alhaji Abubakar Danladi – SSA II (Political & Community Engagement), Yusuf Umar Tappi – SSA II (Political & Community Engagement), Abdullahi Masad – SSA II (Political & Community Engagement), Hajiya Fati Jidda – SSA II (Political & Women Engagement), Alhaji Ali Samaila Zafin Nema – SSA II (Political & Community Engagement) and Comrade Ayuba Hassan – SSA II (Political & Community Engagement).

The appointments, which take immediate effect, are aimed at enhancing coordination, political mobilisation, youth inclusion and grassroots outreach in line with Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to inclusive and responsive governance.

The Governor urged the new appointees to discharge their responsibilities with loyalty, integrity and commitment to the progress of Gombe State.