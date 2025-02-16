New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
Gov Inuwa Appoints Special Adviser On Security, Senior Special Assistants

  • February 16, 2025
Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Abubakar Aminu Musa as the Special Adviser on Security.

The Governor also appointed some Senior Special Assistants (SSA II) to enhance governance, and community engagement in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval, named the newly appointed Senior Special Assistants as follows: Lamarana Bose Muh’d – SSA II (Political and Community Relations), Yila Sukar – SSA II (Political and Community Relations), Adamu Nakaka – SSA II (Political and Community Relations), Ismaila Ishaq Idris – SSA II (Political and Development Partners Coordination) and Haruna Yakubu – SSA II (Political and Community Relations).

Others are Baba Nayaya M/Sidi – SSA II (Political and Community Relations), Zubairu Baba – SSA II (Political and Community Relations) and Mayi Todo Oksakei – SSA II (Political and Community Relations).

All the appointments are with effect from 16th February, 2025.

