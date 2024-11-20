Gov Inuwa Appoints Chairman, Board Members For Gombe Primary Health Care Devt Agency

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Board members for the State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval, said the development is in furtherance of the present administration’s efforts to strengthen healthcare governance and ensure efficient healthcare delivery across the state.

Those appointed are Dr Ya’u Kashere as Chairman, while Dr Abdulrahman Shu’aibu serves as the Secretary.

The board members include Hajiya Hajara D. Ishaq, Buba Siddi Dukku, and the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Environment, Women Affairs, and Local Government & Community Development.

Others are the Gombe State Chairman of ALGON, representatives of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), as well as representatives from the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHOAN).

The Governor expects the new appointees to leverage their expertise to strengthen primary health care delivery and ensure the effective implementation of health programmes and reform agenda of the present administration.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

