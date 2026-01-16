Gov Idris X-rays Agony Of Fallen Heroes’ Families, Announces More Support

The 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Kebbi State was a bittersweet occasion, with Governor Nasir Idris acknowledging the sacrifices of fallen heroes and their families, while also highlighting the challenges they face.

The Governor lamented the difficult living conditions of families left behind by veterans who died defending the country and announced measures to alleviate their hardship.

On the other side, the Chairperson of the wives of the fallen heroes, Hajiya Asama’u Umar Kanoma, acknowledged and appreciated the support being provided to them by the Governor and presented some demands that will further improve their living conditions.

At the celebration of the remembrance day held at the Haliru Abdu Multipurpose Stadium, Comrade Nasir Idris recalled the unfortunate situation that resulted in the loss of their patriotic breadwinners and appealed to them to be consoled by the appreciation being expressed by Nigerians over the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes.

The Governor has also acknowledged the commendable efforts being made by the armed forces from top to bottom towards bringing an end to the persistent armed banditry menace being experienced in Kebbi State.

Already, the Governor has ensured the inclusion of the families of both the fallen heroes, widows of the veterans and indeed the barracks community in the different palliative support and economic empowerment programmes.

In brief remarks shortly after laying the wrath on the symbolic graves of the fallen heroes, Comrade Kauran Gwandu has announced a gift of N10m each to the families of both the fallen heroes, widows of the veterans and the Army barracks community.

Earlier on Wednesday, during the launching of the remembrance day emblem, Governor Idris announced the donation of N10m on behalf of his family and N50m on behalf of the government and people of Kebbi State.

according to a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Kebbi State Governor.