September 11, 2025
September 11, 2025
Gov Idris: Women Voters Key To Political Victory At Polls

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has described women as a formidable political weapon whose steadfastness and numerical strength at the polls remain decisive factors for victory in elections.

The governor stated this on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders from the 225 electoral wards of the state.

He commended women for their active participation in politics and the political process, stressing that they remain the vanguard of society in fulfilling civic responsibilities.

While assuring the women of his administration’s commitment to their welfare and empowerment, Gov. Idris reiterated support for the upliftment and well-being of women.

“Women are trustworthy and persevering. This is your government. Please maintain the tempo of your support and loyalty,” he maintained.

The Governor called on all women of voting age to go and register in the ongoing voter registration, while others should renew their voter cards, which is of utmost importance in the electoral procedures.

In her remarks, the State APC Women Leader, Hajiya Aisha Gunabi, reaffirmed the loyalty and unflinching support of women across the 225 wards to the incumbent administration.

