Gov. Idris Tasks Political Appointees On Fulfilling Campaign Promises

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris has tasked political appointees with the need to focus attention on measures that would facilitate fulfilment of his campaign promises.

He made this known at the oath-taking ceremony of his Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and Head of Service held at Government House Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The newly sworn-in political appointees included; Barrister Attahiru Macido, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Yakubu Bala (Tafidan Yauri), Secretary to the State Government (SSG) as well as Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena.

Idris urged them to start official engagement immediately, assuring that the present administration under his watch would do justice to all manner of people.

He promised to run an all-inclusive government that would give all a sense of belonging.

While insisting that their appointment was based on merit, the governor assured that he would not relent in appointing credible personalities that would add value to the administration.

He pledged to flush out any appointee that would not add value to the administration.

The oath of office was administered by the Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Umar Abubakar.