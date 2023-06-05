New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gov. Idris Tasks…

Gov. Idris Tasks Political Appointees On Fulfilling Campaign Promises

Vinkmag ad

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris has tasked political appointees with the need to focus attention on measures that would facilitate fulfilment of his campaign promises.

He made this known at the oath-taking ceremony of his Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and Head of Service held at Government House Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The newly sworn-in political appointees included; Barrister Attahiru Macido, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Yakubu Bala (Tafidan Yauri), Secretary to the State Government (SSG) as well as Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena.

Idris urged them to start official engagement immediately, assuring that the present administration under his watch would do justice to all manner of people.

He promised to run an all-inclusive government that would give all a sense of belonging.

While insisting that their appointment was based on merit, the governor assured that he would not relent in appointing credible personalities that would add value to the administration.

He pledged to flush out any appointee that would not add value to the administration.

The oath of office was administered by the Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Umar Abubakar.

Read Previous

NPFL Championship Playoff: Weather Affecting My Team, Says Finidi George
Read Next

Fuel Subsidy : Court Stops NLC, TUC From Embarking On StrikeLl

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023