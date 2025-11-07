Gov Idris Step Up Efforts To Attract Credible Foreign Investors

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has concluded another phase of foreign trips, seeking foreign investors to boost the state’s economy.

Despite attempts by some politicians to deter investors with security concerns, Governor Idris remains committed to industrialising the state through partnerships.

The Governor led a team of technocrats and administrators to Europe and the US, showcasing the state’s natural resources and investment opportunities.

With abundant agricultural products, mineral resources, and tourism potential, Kebbi State offers an enabling environment for investors.

Governor Idris emphasised the need for indigenous business communities to be included as shareholders in companies to be established.

The partnership is expected to generate employment, create wealth, and increase the state’s internal revenue.

Previous trips have yielded positive results, including agreements for a cement production company in the Maiyama local government area.

The ongoing construction of the Sokoto-Badagary Super highway and the Dry Port project in Tsamiya are also expected to boost the state’s economy.

With these efforts, Kebbi State is poised for economic growth and development according to statement issued by according to statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru.

Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Kebbi State Governor.

The Governor’s team included the Secretary to the State government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, the Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Barrister Mashal, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Dutsin Mari and technocrats in business administration.