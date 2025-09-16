Gov Idris Slams Malami’s Allegations As Terrorism, Not Politics

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has called for the arrest and prosecution of former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over allegations linking him to the importation of mercenaries into the state.

Governor Idris described Malami’s claims as an act of economic sabotage and terrorism, stressing that such allegations go beyond politics and threaten the peace and progress of Kebbi.

According to the governor’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, some foreign companies handling federal and state road projects have already abandoned sites due to fears of banditry allegedly fueled by Malami’s claims. He warned that the controversy could discourage investors planning to establish agro-allied, cement, and mining industries in Kebbi.

The Kebbi State House of Assembly dismissed Malami’s petition as “baseless, unfounded, and mischievous,” with Speaker Muhammad Usman reaffirming Kebbi’s status as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.

Similarly, the APC caucus in the National Assembly demanded Malami’s immediate arrest, investigation, and prosecution, while the Coalition for Justice and Equity (CJE) urged security agencies to place him on a terrorism watchlist, describing his actions as a “smokescreen to promote a terrorist agenda.”

Meanwhile, APC stakeholders in Kebbi State have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Governor Idris and endorsed his second-term bid, a development believed to have frustrated Malami, who has been accused of resorting to political thuggery to destabilize the state.