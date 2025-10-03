New Telegraph

October 3, 2025
Gov Idris Signs Over N43.2bn Reserved 2025 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasir Idris, on Thursday, assented to the over N43.2 billion Reserved 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Signing the Bill, Governor Idris, applauded the members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly for the discharge of their official responsibilities diligently.

According to him, the Executive and Legislative had a good working relationship, saying, “There was never a time they failed us, and by the grace of Almighty Allah, we will not only sustain this understanding but we will make sure we double it”.

He assured his administration’s commitment to continue to support and provide the people of Kebbi State with the dividends of democracy.

Responding while presenting the 2025 Reserve Bill, the Speaker Kebbi State House of Assembly, Usman Mohammed Zuru, said the bill sought to ensure more developmental projects across the state.

The Speaker said, after scrutiny and making all the necessary adjustments, the House of Assembly passed the Reserve Bill into law for the governor to assent to.

He thanked the Governor for always giving the House all the necessary support and encouragement needed, which reflected a harmonious working relationship between the two arms of government.

“Your Excellency, all members of this honourable house are proud of your visionary leadership, especially the achievements recorded under your administration within two years.

“There is no doubt, you have contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of the state.

“We want to put it on record that members of this honourable house are happy to be associated with your regime,” he said.

