Gov Idris Seeks Support From Elites Forum

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris and the Kebbi Development Forum (KDF), a non-governmental organization focused on justice, equity, and transparency, have established a robust and result-oriented relationship to fast-track the state’s socio-economic development.

This positive development followed a joint consultative meeting between Governor Idris and the KDF, coordinated by Sa’idu Abubakar, Chairman of the Executive Committee.

The meeting, held in Abuja, brought together members of the Board of Trustees, led by Garba Musa Maidoki, and representatives of the four emirate councils’ Development Associations.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Governor and KDF leadership to assess Governor Idris’s stewardship.

Members of the forum commended the giant strides achieved in various development sectors, particularly the Governor’s success in uniting the political class in Kebbi, a feat unachieved since 1999.

Idris acknowledged the caliber of individuals in the forum, comprising renowned bureaucrats, respected technocrats, and internationally recognized academics with exemplary track records of service.

He appreciated the forum members’ expertise and expressed gratitude for their support, attributing some unfortunate comments to a communication gap that has now been bridged.

Governor Idris further assured the continuity of dialogue and regular consultations with stakeholders, including the Kebbi Development Forum (KDF), to jointly propel the state to greater heights.

The meeting marked the beginning of a collaborative effort between the Kebbi State Government and KDF to fast-track socio-economic development. With the support of the people and non-governmental organizations like KDF, Governor Idris is poised to leave a lasting legacy.

