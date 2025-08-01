Gov Idris Revolutionizes Kebbi Education Sector – Zuru

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has further demonstrated his administration’s commitment to rejuvenating the state’s educational sector.

This was evident in the distribution of another batch of teaching and learning materials worth N3 billion, as well as vehicles and motorcycles for school supervision.

The occasion was the flag-off ceremony for the distribution of these materials to primary schools in the state, according to a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor.

The governor disclosed that over two million copies of textbooks worth N3 billion would be distributed to over 600 primary schools.

Additionally, four permanent members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the secretary would each receive a vehicle, while school inspectors would be provided with motorcycles for effective supervision.

The governor also announced plans to digitalise primary school pupils’ registers and provide internet facilities for documentation.

To address operational challenges in schools, an improvement grant of N200,000 would be given to School Management Committees.

Governor Idris explained that these initiatives are part of his administration’s policy to gradually improve educational standards.

Some achievements highlighted by the governor include the renovation of over 2,000 dilapidated schools, construction of over 3,000 new ones, employment of 2,000 teachers, and payment of backlog debts, including foreign scholarships.

The governor also inaugurated 21 chairmen of Local Government Education Authority management committees, all professors from Kebbi State, and appealed to them to demonstrate commitment to the state’s educational development.

The Chairman of SUBEB, Professor Suleiman Khalid, praised the governor’s commitment to transforming the state’s educational sector.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by stakeholders in education, traditional leaders, and politicians.

Recall that shortly after taking office, Governor Nasir Idris approved the extension of retirement years for primary and secondary school teachers from 35 to 40 years of service and from 60 to 65 years of age.