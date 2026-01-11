New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 11, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Gov. Idris Renews…

Gov. Idris Renews APC Membership Through E-Registration

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has renewed his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) through the party’s newly introduced E-Registration platform.

The Governor completed the digital registration exercise at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, where he was successfully enrolled as Registration Number 001, in recognition of his status as the number one citizen of the state and leader of the party in Kebbi State.

APC executives from Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, led by the Chairman, Hon. Sani Bello, alongside members of the State Executive Committee, were present to witness the registration exercise.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, and the Member representing Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency, Hon. Bello Abubakar Kaoje, who also completed their e-registrations shortly after the Governor.

Governor Idris’ participation in the e-registration exercise underscores the importance he attaches to party affairs and reflects his commitment to strengthening internal party democracy while upholding party supremacy.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Seun Kuti Warns Wizkid’s Fan Against ‘New Fela’ Comparison
Read Next

Kalu Commissions 1000kva Solar Powered Electricity In Abia