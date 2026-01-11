Gov. Idris Renews APC Membership Through E-Registration

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has renewed his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) through the party’s newly introduced E-Registration platform.

The Governor completed the digital registration exercise at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, where he was successfully enrolled as Registration Number 001, in recognition of his status as the number one citizen of the state and leader of the party in Kebbi State.

APC executives from Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, led by the Chairman, Hon. Sani Bello, alongside members of the State Executive Committee, were present to witness the registration exercise.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, and the Member representing Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency, Hon. Bello Abubakar Kaoje, who also completed their e-registrations shortly after the Governor.

Governor Idris’ participation in the e-registration exercise underscores the importance he attaches to party affairs and reflects his commitment to strengthening internal party democracy while upholding party supremacy.