Gov Idris Releases N10m For Purchase Of 2026 Hajj Seats

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has approved the release of ₦10 billion to the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency for the procurement of 1,300 additional Hajj seats from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

This decisive action enabled the state to beat the payment deadline, which closed on Friday, 5th December 2025.

NAHCON allocated 3,300 Hajj seats to Kebbi State for the 2026 Hajj exercise. However, only 2,110 intending pilgrims were able to complete their payments before the official deadline.

To prevent the forfeiture of the remaining seats, the Pilgrims Welfare Agency sought the intervention of Governor Idris, who graciously approved a loan of ₦10 billion to allow more intending pilgrims to participate in the 2026 Hajj.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Yaro, during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

He announced that the 1,300 newly secured seats are now available for interested Muslims across the state to purchase within the next ten days.

According to him, payments can be made either at the Agency’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi or at designated Hajj offices in each of the 21 Local Government Areas. The cost per seat is ₦7.6 million, and allocation will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Alhaji Faruku Enabo expressed the Agency’s gratitude to Governor Idris for his foresight and timely support, noting that the state would have lost the seats without the intervention.

He further explained that, with the payment now internalised at the state level, the Agency can extend the deadline by ten days to enable more intending pilgrims to secure their seats.

He also revealed that NAHCON has released the schedule for the 2026 Hajj operations, with the inaugural flight from Nigeria set for 3rd May 2026, during which Kebbi State is expected to feature prominently. ‘

As in 2025, Flynas Airlines will handle the airlift of Kebbi pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia.

The Chairman cautioned intending pilgrims to familiarise themselves with new guidelines issued by NAHCON and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, while emphasising that compulsory medical screening will be conducted to ensure pilgrims are free of nine specified ailments.

“Anyone who tests positive will be denied entry into Saudi Arabia and immediately returned to Nigeria. Similar checks will take place upon arrival in Madinah or Jeddah, he warned.

He further warned pilgrims to desist from carrying banned items, including kolanuts and cigarettes, noting that some offenders from previous exercises are currently serving jail terms in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He reaffirmed that the state is committed to maintaining its leading position in organisation, conduct, and number of pilgrims nationwide. He urged intending pilgrims to be law-abiding and to conduct themselves with dignity both at home and in the Holy Land.