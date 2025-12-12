Gov Idris Releases 10bn Naira For Purchase Of 2026 Hajj Seats

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has approved the release of N10 billion to the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency for the procurement of 1,300 additional Hajj seats from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

This decisive action enabled the state to beat the payment deadline, which closed on Friday, December 5, 2025. NAHCON allocated 3,300 Hajj seats to Kebbi State for the 2026 Hajj. However, only 2,110 intending pilgrims were able to complete their payments before the official deadline.

To prevent the forfeiture of the remaining seats, the Pilgrims Welfare Agency sought the intervention of Governor Idris, who graciously approved a loan of N10 billion to secure them.

This gives more intending pilgrims the opportunity to participate in the 2026 Hajj. This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Yaro, during a meeting in Birnin Kebbi.