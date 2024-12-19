Gov Idris Rejoices With Gwandu Over Appointment

Share

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has congratulated a prominent elder stateman in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Mallam( Shetiman Gwandu) on his appointment as the Managing Director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority ( SRRBDA).

In a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor. the appointment was not only well deserved but also timely considering Alhaji Abubakar’s capacity and commendable track record of service at different organisations and positions.

He described the new Managing Director as an accomplished bureaucrat, respected community leader, committed democrat and rugged politician with the capacity to weather any political storm.

As the Chief Executive of a critical federal government agency responsible for the implementation of the government’s economic diversification programme, he advised the new Managing Director to be conscious of the government’s expectations for results-oriented service delivery.

While expressing the appreciation and gratitude of the government and people of Kebbi State to President Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu for considering one of the most patriotic sons of the state for appointment to the exalted position, Governor Nasir Idris prayed to Allah to grant Alhaji Abubakar Mallam the wisdom to discharge his assigned responsibilities successfully.

The new Managing Director retired from the Federal Civil Service with the rank of Deputy Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service and was until his appointment, the Chairman of the Forum of Special Advisers to Kebbi State Governor.

