Gov Idris Reclaims HYPADEC MD For Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris has successfully reclaimed the position of Managing Director of the National Hydroelectric Power Development Company (N-HYPADEC) for Kebbi State.

Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, a Kebbi State indigene, was reappointed after his initial replacement was reversed due to Governor Idris’ intervention.

The governor had pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse the replacement, citing fairness, justice, and the company’s establishment act, which allows for the renewal of appointment for a second term.

Statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor, further stated that pressure from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other groups also contributed to the reversal.

The governor vowed to ensure Kebbi State gets its fair share of federal appointments, prioritising individuals with track records of philanthropy and selflessness.

Governor Idris’ efforts aim to ensure fair representation for Kebbi State in federal appointments. His commitment to recommending individuals with philanthropic and selfless track records may lead to more merit-based appointments.

The governor’s success in reclaiming the N-HYPADEC position may be attributed to his good working relationship with President Tinubu.

At a brief ceremony held at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, Governor Nasir Idris, supported by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, presented the renewal of appointment letter from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa.