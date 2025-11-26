Gov. Idris Receives 24 Rescued Maga Schoolgirls

Twenty-four students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga, who were abducted by bandits last week and subsequently rescued by the military, have regained their freedom and were formally handed over to the Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasir Idris.

The handover was performed by the Theatre Commander, Major General W. B. Idris, on Tuesday night in Birnin Kebbi, acting on the directive of the Minister of State for Defence, Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

While handing over the schoolgirls, Major General Idris explained that immediately after the tragic abduction, troops were swiftly mobilised and launched an intensive pursuit of the bandits.

He revealed that Magiga Forest was identified as the location where the victims were being held, and the area was subsequently cordoned off, with all entry and exit points blocked by soldiers.

“On the 19th of this month, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi to ensure the full return of all abducted schoolgirls. I am happy to present the 24 recovered victims today. They are all here, hale and hearty, no deaths, no injuries,” he stated.

The Theatre Commander recommended a comprehensive medical examination for the girls to ascertain their health status.

He also conveyed the appreciation of the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff for the support and cooperation received from the Kebbi State Government, the Minister of State for Defence, and all sister security agencies involved in the successful rescue operation.

Responding while receiving the schoolgirls, Governor Idris expressed gratitude to Almighty God and thanked President Tinubu for deploying the full machinery of government towards the success of the operation.

He commended the military, security agencies, and the Minister of State for Defence for their combined efforts, dedication, and coordination throughout the mission.

Governor Idris assured that comprehensive medical checks would be conducted on all the children before they are reunited with their parents.

He extended his appreciation to Nigerians for their sympathy, prayers, and messages of support, especially religious leaders and dignitaries who visited or reached out during the difficult period.