Gov Idris Predicts Easy Win For Tinubu In 2027

The path to the 2027 elections has become clearer for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, as grassroots stakeholders continue to express their unwavering support for the two leaders.

The ongoing declarations of support for the continuity of office of both leaders are being witnessed each time Governor Idris visits communities or receives visitors on solidarity or appreciation visits.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, revealed that the recent vote of confidence came from the Forum of Special Advisers to the Governor.

The forum, comprising politicians, technocrats, and professionals from various fields, has proven to be effective grassroots mobilizers, as demonstrated during their Eid-el-Fitr Sallah courtesy visit to the Governor at his residence.

The Vice Chairman of the Forum and Special Adviser on Health Matters, Aminu Haliru Bunza, emphasized that, as the foot soldiers operating at the grassroots level, the Advisers are in the best position to understand the people’s feelings and opinions regarding the unprecedented development achieved in various sectors, which have positively impacted their lives.

According to Bunza, Governor Idris’ achievements, particularly in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare delivery, education, and economic empowerment programs recorded in less than two years, are a clear demonstration of the Governor’s capacity and political will to justify the confidence reposed in him by the electorate.

“Your Excellency, I have the honor, on behalf of the Special Advisers and their respective communities, to announce our collective decision to pass a vote of absolute confidence not only in your impactful leadership but also in that of President Tinubu and to support your continuity beyond 2027,” Bunza said.

In his remarks, Governor Idris, also known as “Comrade Governor Kauran Gwandu,” reiterated his commitment to ensuring peaceful coexistence among the State’s multi-ethnic communities and the continued execution of valuable, high-quality developmental projects.

He added, “I am very much comfortable with your support and determination to ensure the success of my administration.”

The Governor further said that there was no cause for concern regarding his journey to 2027, given the conspicuous and verifiable achievements of his All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, which are consistently being commended by the beneficiaries.

He, however, advised the Advisers, political office holders, and party members not to be swayed by the total support of the people but to remain steadfast in their efforts to mobilize and sustain the assistance being provided to the communities.

Governor Idris also mentioned, “We are not unaware of some hypocrites with questionable motives in our midst, but we are closely monitoring their conduct. However, they will never be a threat to the consensus of the people of Kebbi State.”

