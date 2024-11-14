Gov Idris Moves Yo Secure Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway Project Amid Lakurawa Concerns

Share

In addition to the troops deployed to Kebbi State to counter the Lakurawa terrorist, Governor Nasir Idris has requested a comprehensive security survey of the state portion of the Sokoto to Badagry Super highway to ensure uninterrupted execution of the project.

To this end, the Federal Ministry of Works has sent a high-powered security reconnaissance team to survey the 2,850 kilometres Kebbi State portion of the 1068k Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway Project.

In a satement issued on Thursday by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor stated that the team led by General Abubakar Saed (rtd), General Kunle Shodunke(rtd), AIG Aliyu Garba (rtd), and Engineer Vandu Ishaya.

The Construction Company is represented in the team by Mr William Barkhuisen and Mr. Peter Badenhorst.

At a courtesy visit before the commencement of the assignment, the Deputy Governor Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida has expressed Comrade Governor Idris’s concern on the emergence of the Lakurawa bandits at a time the execution of the very important project is about to commence.

Senator Umar said that although the Governor has no doubt about the ability and capacity of the deployed troops in clearing the Lakurawa bandits, there is the need to assist them with additional advice and professional support.

According to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Nasir Kauran Gwandu has considered the project another opportunity for economic development in view of its capacity to boost agricultural fortunes and establishment of cottage and agro-alied industries along the corridor.

He therefore charged the team to carryout a comprehensive security survey of the project site, liaising with the troops deployed to the area, and coming up with workable suggestions that will ensure uninterrupted execution of the project for implementation by the federal government in collaboration with the State government.

Earlier in his address, the team leader assured the deputy governor of their preparedness and commitment to do whatever is required to ensure successful execution of the project.

It could be recalled that last week a group of bandits called Lakurawa terrorist from the neighbouring Sokoto state attacked and killed 15 people in Mera village of Augie Local Government Area which necessitated Comrade Governor Nasir to request for urgent security intervention from the Federal government to curtail further spread of the bandits in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: