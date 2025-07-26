Gov Idris Mourns Emir Of Gusau

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), has condoled with the Government of Zamfara State and the State Council of Traditional Rulers over the passing of the Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello.

In a condolence message to his Zamfara counterpart, Governor Dauda Lawal, Idris described the late Emir’s death as a great loss at a time when his wisdom, counsel, and guidance were most needed to sustain the relative peace and unity in the state.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris (Sadaukin Zuru), the governor recalled the late monarch’s significant contributions to healthcare delivery in the former Sokoto State.

Governor Idris prayed to Allah to forgive the Emir’s shortcomings and reward his good deeds abundantly. He urged the royal family to take solace in the late Emir’s legacy of selfless service to Allah and humanity.

On behalf of the government and people of Kebbi State, he prayed for the peaceful repose of the monarch’s soul and the strength for the family to bear the loss.