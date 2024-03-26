Gov Idris, Minister Flag Off Aerial Spray Against Transboundary Migratory Birds

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari have flagged off aerial spray control of transboundary migratory birds in the 12 frontline states which include Kebbi, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Kano and Katsina, among others

Kyari said that the choice of Kebbi State for the flag-off was a deliberate sequel to the support and love of the governor for agriculture.

In his remarks, the Kebbi Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu said that his administration has spent billions of naira in revamping agriculture.

The governor said that this remarkable gesture was sequel to his conviction that food security is a necessity, adding that part of the intervention included the purchase of N3.5 billion worth of fertilizer and distributed free to farmers.

He added that the government also purchased assorted grains of over N12 billion and distributed them free to the people of the state.

Dr Idris further announced that N6.7 billion worth of water pumps and other implements, among others, were procured and distributed free to farmers.

Likewise, Governor Nasir Idris also stated that power tillers worth N1.5 billion were purchased and distributed free to farmers across the state.

Comrade Idris explained that he has rolled out his agricultural development agenda tagged, “KADAGE”.

This, he said, was out of his sincere commitment to bring about improved agricultural growth and bolster food security.

Dr. Idris commended the Federal Government for choosing Kebbi State for the flag off of the elimination of quela birds and other pests.

He acknowledged that Kebbi State was strategic to food security in Nigeria, saying,” This gesture will help to achieve results faster and better.”

The Minister affirmed that the Federal Government was committed to advancing agriculture to guarantee food security.

According to Kyari, this is in line with the 8-point Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu committed to transforming agriculture.

He said, “This is to make food available, accessible and affordable in Nigeria to guarantee food security”.

Senator Kyari remarked that Transboundary and migratory pests posed significant threats to food because of their devastating effect on crops, especially cereals, such as rice and wheat causing severe havoc to the livelihood of farmers and a major threat to food security.

“The prevention and control of agricultural pests are critical in ensuring increased production and bumper harvest.

” Over the years, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been supporting the frontline states with pesticides and flight hours for the critical control of these agricultural pests to mitigate their devastating effect on crops”, he said.

The Minister added that the choice of Kebbi State as the venue for the flag-off was by design, in recognition of the high level of agricultural activities in the state with emphasis on rice and wheat cultivation.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Shehu Muazu while appreciating the Minister for the visit to Flag off the program, averred that this was the third time he has visited Kebbi State.

This is an indication, he said, of the love for the state and the close relationship between the duo.

He commended the governor for providing an enabling environment to attract private investors into Kebbi.