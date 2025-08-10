Gov. Idris Lauds Lawmaker For Empowering Constituents

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasiru Idris, has lauded the Federal Lawmaker representing Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency, Bello Abubakar Kaoje, for his sustained empowerment programmes aimed at improving the lives of his constituents.

Governor Idris spoke at the distribution of farm inputs and assorted grains in Kaoje, Bagudo Local Government Area, organised by Bello Abubakar Kaoje as part of his empowerment initiatives to his people on Saturday.

According to the Governor, this was not the first, second, third or fourth time the lawmaker is embarking on similar empowerment initiatives for his people. He is indeed a true ambassador, and we are proud of his representation.

While warning the beneficiaries against diverting or selling the empowerment items, Governor Idris urged the distribution committee to be honest in their duties and ensure that all beneficiaries receive their allocations.

In a remark, Member representing Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency, Bello Abubakar Kaoje, appreciated the Governor for honouring and attending the ceremony, describing him as a source of inspiration who continually encourages him to carry his people along, especially at the grassroots.

He said that the empowerment exercise was aimed at boosting food production in the area and announced the distribution of 4,000 bags of fertiliser, 4,000 litres of chemicals, 4,000 sprayers and 4,500 bags of assorted grains.