Gov Idris Lauded For Massive Projects In Kebbi

Kebbi State has witnessed significant development under the administration of Governor Nasir Idris, marking a new phase of progress across critical sectors.

Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor who gave this commendation on Tuesday noted that although previous administrations both military and democratic made notable contributions, many vital sectors lacked the necessary priority.

Historically, Kebbi State’s level of development had lagged behind its contemporaries due to factors such as inadequate funding and misplaced priorities.

The state faced a severe infrastructural deficit, with decayed and uncompleted structures, raising concerns about the feasibility of Governor Idris’s ambitious plans for transformation.

Zuru emphasized that government institutions, including the Government House, were in a state of decay, while the state capital and major cities lacked motorable roads.

The healthcare and education sectors also suffered from dilapidated facilities and inadequate resources.

Upon assuming office, Governor Idris introduced a comprehensive development blueprint aimed at addressing these challenges.

Recognizing the importance of continuity, he prioritized the completion of abandoned projects while initiating new ones.

Key achievements include the overhaul of the Government House, upgrading its outdated infrastructure, and the expansion and beautification of major streets in the state capital, including the installation of modern roundabouts and solar-powered streetlights.

The ultra-modern Secretariat complex, abandoned for nearly a decade, was completed, while a model ultra-modern motor park was constructed.

The renovation and upgrading of the palaces of the Emirs and central mosques in the four emirate headquarters were also prioritized, along with the construction, expansion, and beautification of township roads in various emirate councils.

In the education sector, the administration has embarked on transformative projects, including the construction of multipurpose, fully equipped mega schools to provide secondary education, skills acquisition, and ICT training for out-of-school children and almajiris.

Additionally, 400 new secondary schools are being constructed, and 2,000 others are undergoing renovation.

Agriculture remains a priority, with significant reforms aimed at boosting food security and economic empowerment. These include the introduction of solar-powered irrigation pumps to support year-round farming, the distribution of free fertilizer to farmers across the state, and the construction of 30 inter-town and village roads, currently at various stages of completion.

Governor Idris’s rapid infrastructural and economic developments have garnered widespread support, leading to an exodus of opposition members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Many defectors, initially skeptical of the governor’s capabilities, have cited his performance, inclusivity, and generosity as key reasons for their switch.

His thank-you tour across local governments further solidified his influence, as opposition parties in various areas saw a mass departure of members.

As part of this growing support, a coalition of state-based NGOs has independently organized a Mega Appreciation Rally scheduled for Wednesday.

The event aims to celebrate Governor Idris’s achievements and leadership.

The rally has attracted backing from prominent figures, including APC State Chairman Abubakar Kana Zuru, Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Ankwe, Hon. Bello Kaoje Kogunan Gwandu, Dr. Usman Tunga, Alhaji Ibrahim Bagudu, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Suru, Alhaji Umar Buro, and Alhaji Faruk Musa Yaro Enabo.

With these developments, opposition parties in Kebbi State appear to be losing ground, as Governor Idris continues to consolidate his influence through unprecedented infrastructural development and economic empowerment programs.

