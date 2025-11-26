Gov Idris Is An Exceptional Leader By Example – Gwandu

The Managing Director of Sokoto River Rima Basin Development Authority, Abubakar Gari Malam (Shatiman Gwandu), has described Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State as a symbol of a political hero driven by the thirst to provide hope for the hopeless and strength for the weak in trying times.

While addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, he said his statements were born out of the obvious facts demonstrated by the Governor during the struggle for the release of the abducted Maga school girls, where he stood his ground of not flinching until they were rescued.

“Kaura Gwandu is an honest leader who does not believe in playing politics with the lives of his people. He is honest to a fault, and his commitment to protecting and serving his people is beyond imagination.

“If you look at him well, you will see that he has lost weight within one week of the ordeal. That’s expected of any good leader”, Malam said.

“This wasn’t the first school abduction; it happened some years back. The story was bad because, besides the girls staying longer in the hands of the bandits, some came home with newborn babies for the abductors. Some parents lost their lives to heart attacks because of the unbearable conditions of their children.

“It was obvious Governments of that time had failed not only Kebbi but the country as a whole. But Governor Idris and President Tinubu promised to rescue the abducted girls and they lived by their words”, the Managing Director reaffirmed.

Malam explained that the abducted girls were handed over to Governor Idris and, in turn, he reunited them with their families at a public ceremony in Government House, adding that besides the souvenirs the wife of the Governor, Zainab Nasir Idris, gave them, they were treated to a special lunch.

While talking about the health conditions of the rescued girls, he expressed happiness that the health personnel had declared them hale and hearty, saying that the development was a result of a professional approach to the negotiations that led to their release.

The Managing Director expressed gratitude to President Tinubu by standing behind Governor Idris during the trying times, especially by relocating the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, to Kebbi, and the action ensured the release of the GGCSS Maga school girls.

He therefore called on the people of the State to drop political, ethnic and religious differences and vote into power both Governor Idris and President Tinubu come 2027 to continue the good work they are doing for humanity.