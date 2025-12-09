Gov Idris Intensifies Quest For Kebbi’s Socio-Economic Fortune

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has continued to demonstrate his commitment to enhancing the state’s socio-economic fortunes through a series of impactful initiatives.

Recently, he donated 10 Hilux vehicles to the Federal Ministry of Works to support the execution of the 1,068km Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway project.

The gesture is aimed at ensuring round-the-clock surveillance and the timely delivery of the 250km Kebbi State portion of the highway.

The project, introduced partly in response to security challenges posed by armed banditry in parts of the North, will include several components such as dam construction for irrigation farming, solar-powered streetlights, CCTV cameras, and recreational centres along the corridor.

Governor Idris said he is confident that the superhighway will boost interstate and international trade, enhance social interactions, and improve the economic well-being of residents of Kebbi State.

In a separate initiative, the governor approved a N10 billion loan for 1,300 intending pilgrims to secure Hajj seats, allowing them to sell their farm produce at more profitable prices before repayment to the state government.

Governor Idris also demonstrated his commitment to social welfare with the empowerment of 1,000 persons with disabilities, each receiving N100,000 to start or expand small-scale businesses.

The gesture, now in its second year reflects his broader focus on infrastructure development, social support, and economic growth, all geared toward advancing Kebbi State’s prosperity.