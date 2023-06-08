Gov. Idris Inaugurates10th Kebbi Assembly

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State on Thursday inaugurated the 10th Kebbi State Assembly at the chambers of the legislative complex in Birnin Kebbi.

At the inauguration, the 10th members of the Assembly elected the member representing Zuru Constituency, Alhaji Muhammad Usman-Zuru, as the Speaker.

Usman-Zuru was elected through a nomination and secondment by Adamu Birnin Yauri, representing the Ngaski constituency and Muhammad Garba-Augie, representing the Augie constituency, respectively.

Idris, represented by the Clerk of the assembly, Alhaji Sulaiman Shamaki, cited section 105 subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“The section confers on the governor the powers to dissolve the previous assembly (in this case the 9th) and simultaneously proclaim the 10th which will begin by electing principal officers of the house.

“My duty this morning is to officially dissolve the 9th Assembly and inaugurate the 10th Assembly so that you can commence your first session.

“Whereas it is provided in section 105, subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“That the person elected as governor shall have the power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the state assembly immediately after being sworn in.

“Therefore, I, Dr Nasir Idris, Governor of Kebbi State, in the exercise of the powers bestowed upon me by section 105 subsection 3 as aforesaid, and of all other powers enabling me on that behalf hereby proclaim that the first session of the 10th Kebbi State Assembly holds at 11:00 am on this day, Monday the 8th of June, 2023, in the Kebbi State House of Assembly Complex, Birnin Kebbi,” he said.

Idris solicited the cooperation of the lawmakers in administering the state and providing good governance to the Kebbi state.

The assembly also elected the lawmaker representing the Bagudo East constituency, Muhammad Samaila, as Deputy Speaker.

Samaila was elected through a nomination by a lawmaker representing the Sakaba constituency, Salihu Dan- Goje, and seconded by Abubakar Imam, representing Koko/Besse constituency.

Speaking shortly after the oath of office, Umar-Zuru, promised to do their utmost best to deliver against all odds.

He thanked members for electing and entrusting him with the legislative responsibility, assuring them that he would not betray the confidence of the people of the state.