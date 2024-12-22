Gov Idris’ Goldmine Discovery in Livestock Production

Share

Kebbi State is blessed with a variety of abundant viable agricultural products and large deposits of solid minerals with the potentiality of turning around its socio-economic fortunes. Previous administrations have made several unsuccessful attempts to exploit the potential in partnership with foreign investors.

However, comrade Governor Nasir Idris assumed the governance of the state with a clear vision of how the natural resources can effectively be exploited and maximally utilised for economic empowerment of the people.

As part of his administration’s comprehensive blueprint, the governor considered among his priorities the harnessing of agricultural and livestock resources for maximum economic benefits to people of the state.

In order to achieve the desired results, the administration resolved to involve foreign investors to partner with either the state government or interested indigenous investors with financial capacity for establishing viable industries, based on terms and conditions favourable to the government and people of the state.

It is against this background that Comrade Governor do embark on periodic foreign trips to Europe and Asia with a view to assessing the capacity and technological expertise of the investors that indicated interest in investing in any sector of the economy.

Interestingly and joyfully too, the Governor’s foreign trips have started yielding fruitful results with the recent visit of delegations from Indonesia and Brazil on a return visit, whose interest, as indicated, is in livestock production.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, who led the delegation, clearly stated during a courtesy visit that their mission was for the conclusion of discussion on the process of establishing sufficient beef and milk processing industries following their discovery of abundant UNIQUE BREED of livestock in the state, in addition to increasing technical knowledge and reproductive technology for the communities engaged in livestock business.

Another delegation from Brazil, JBS, S A, a Brazilian multinational firm and one of the world largest high-quality beef and milk producers led by one of its Executive Directors Mr. Fobia Maia.

The delegation was accompanied to the state by the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Hajiya Aisha Rimi.

The state commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries Alhaji Kabiru Usman Alaramma led the delegation to Dodoru international livestock market where a physical and thorough assessment of the variety and quality of Kebbi species of livestock was carried out by the Brazilian livestock production experts.

At the end, the leader of the delegation was visibly overwhelmed by the quality of the livestock which he noted “it’s beyond our expectations because the livestock contains credible unique genetics that can produce high-quality milk and beef needed for fattening to ensure maximum profit “.

Also impressed by the discovery, the Executive Secretary of NIPC was optimistic that Kebbi State will eventually become the out grower of the nation’s high breed livestock which will translate economic empowerment of the livestock producers.

At Gaanoun farms, a private agro-alied industry near Birnin Kebbi was visited by the delegation and received by the investor Engineer Rilwanu Zagga.

The team leader was delighted with what he called high volume quality investment in the large-scale poultry and a medium scale modern Rice Mills.

With the remarkable and encouraging outcome, no one needs to be told that Comrade Idris’ resolution to remain committed and focused on his determination to involve foreign investors in his administration’s industrialisation programme, despite all odd, have proved beneficial.

Similarly, the unique quality of livestock discovered in Kebbi by the globally acknowledged investors and his insistence in critical analysis of the livestock’s quality and business value have equally justified Comrade Governor Idris’s foreign trips.

Most importantly, the declaration of interest and preparedness of the investors to partner with government and corporate organisations to establish viable economic ventures, will eventually result to rapid industrial development as designed in the Comrade Governor’s renewed hope for Kebbi state socio-economic transformation agenda.

Zuru is a Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor

